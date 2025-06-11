New college, career academy to open in Turner County, state to spend $3 million for program

TURNER COUNTY, Ga. — The State Board of the Technical College System of Georgia approved a $3.1 million fund to create a new college and career academy in Turner County.

The project, called the TITAN College & Career Academy, will be a combined effort between several institutions, including Turner County Schools, Irwin County Schools, Wilcox County Schools, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, Southern Regional Technical College and Wiregrass Georgia Technical College.

“The TITAN College & Career Academy represents the best of what can happen when education and industry work together to build a stronger future,” TCSG Commissioner Greg Dozier said in a statement. “By expanding access to high-demand skills training, this Academy will help students unlock opportunities while strengthening the workforce pipeline in the region.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

According to the state, the new academy will give students more opportunities to get workforce training, a high-quality education and the knowledge and skills they’ll need for “today’s rapidly evolving job market.”

The academy will have programs for innovation and hands-on learning opportunities, which officials said would help “bridge the gap between classroom instruction and in-demand careers.”

“The TITAN College & Career Academy is a game-changer for our students and our community,” Superintendent of Turner County Schools Christy Wray said. “This partnership will open doors for our students by providing access to real-world learning experiences and career-focused education that prepares them for success after graduation. We’re excited to see the impact this Academy will have for years to come.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group