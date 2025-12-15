New Orleans inmate who escaped jail, fled to Atlanta learns his sentence

NEW ORLEANS, La. — Derrick Groves, one of 11 Louisiana inmates who escaped a New Orleans prison during a jailbreak learned his fate.

According to reporting by the Associated Press, Groves was sentenced to two life sentences for his 2018 double murder conviction.

After months of multiple escaped inmates on the run, Groves was found in Atlanta in October.

Channel 2’s Tom Jones got a look inside the house where he hid out, finding flipped furniture, boarded up doorways and damage, plus dozens of cannabis edible packages designed to look like candy and bubble gum.

Even days after Groves’ capture on Oct. 8, Jones said he could still smell the gas canisters police used to force him out.

Homeowner Richard McQueen took Jones through the house to show the damage, saying on one had said who would repair the house.

After being caught in Atlanta, Groves told a local judge he wouldn’t fight being sent back to Louisiana and was back in custody and out of Georgia soon after, before being taken to a secure facility.

Brooks learned his fate, two life sentences, on Friday in a New Orleans courtroom.

Groves’ attorney told the Associated Press he plans to appeal the convictions and that his client maintains his innocence, though the attorney expressed his sympathies to Groves’ victims’ families.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

