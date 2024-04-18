New drawings show what renovations are doing a popular Georgia State Park

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — A popular spot for many to beat the summer heat is closed this year.

The beach at Fort Yargo State Park in Barrow County is currently a construction zone.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said that part of the park is under renovation.

Improvements include mini golf and a new beach house with concessions.

The beach access closed in November and won’t reopen until the Spring of 2025.

Georgia Parks told what else to expect before everything reopens.

“They’re adding a splash pad and a pickle-ball court, so it’s definitely going to be worth the wait. Plus the rest of the park is open during construction. You can still go boating, and fishing, and hiking, and mountain biking and all the things that people enjoy at Fort Yargo,” Kim Hatcher with Georgia State Parks said.

Next year at this time, things will look very different at the park.

