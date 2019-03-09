New crosswalks debut in time for Atlanta United home opener

ATLANTA - Just in time for their season opener, Atlanta United fans will be welcomed to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium with a new “Five Stripes” crosswalk.
The team tweeted out the pictures of the new crosswalks along Andrew Young International Boulevard outside the stadium.
According to Atlanta United’s website, “The 5 stripes represent the pillars of our character. Unity. Determination, Community, Excellence and Innovation. The black stripes are also a nod to Atlanta's history as a railroad town.”
Atlanta United’s home opener is Sunday at 5 p.m. They will take on FC Cincinnati.
