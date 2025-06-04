New college football series coming to Mercedes-Benz Stadium

ATLANTA — A new college football series is on its way to Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

AMB Sports and Entertainment announced the Invesco QQQ Atlanta Gridiron Classic on Wednesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

They say the annual series will feature some of the strongest programs and the most iconic rivalries from across the country.

“Atlanta and Mercedes-Benz Stadium have long been recognized as a premier destination for college football, and the Invesco QQQ Atlanta Gridiron Classic is the latest opportunity for us to continue to build on our legacy of hosting world-class events,” said Vice President of Stadium Events and Premium Sales for AMB Sports and Entertainment, Doug Roberts.

TRENDING STORIES:

The inaugural classic will be played later this year between Georgia and Georgia Tech. The game is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 29.

The annual Georgia-Florida rivalry game in 2026 will also be part of the series. The game’s date has not yet been announced.

Tickets for the inaugural game between Georgia and Georgia Tech are currently only being offered to Georgia Tech season ticket holders. Officials say tickets will soon be offered to Atlanta Falcons PSL holders and UGA football season ticket holders.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group