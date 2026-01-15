NeNe Leakes to make television return later this year

ATLANTA — One of the original cast members from the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” will be returning to TV to join the cast of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th.”

NeNe Leakes took to Instagram to announce that she will be making an appearance on the show.

“This has been a really long, long journey, and gosh, I’m happy, overjoyed to say that I will be returning to Bravo,” she said.

Andy Cohen also talked about Leakes’ return during his show, Watch What Happens Live.

“People are very happy about it. Listen, we are going to be celebrating 20 years of Housewives, and it would be hard not to without her, and so I’m happy about it,” Cohen said.

Leakes was one of the very original cast members of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” when it premiered in 2008 and was part of the show for more than a decade before her departure during Season 13 of the show.

The core cast of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th” includes Vicki Gunvalson (The Real Housewives of Orange County), Luann de Lesseps (The Real Housewives of New York City), Porsha (The Real Housewives of Atlanta), Teresa Giudice (The Real Housewives of New Jersey), Kyle Richards (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), Gizelle Bryant (The Real Housewives of Potomac), and Lisa Barlow (The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City).

Williams said she was excited about Leakes’ return to the show.

“Couldn’t celebrate 20 years without you,” she said. “I can’t wait!! The [door] is open. 20 years of Housewives is now complete!! Let’s celebrate.”

While announcing the cast of the show, Cohen said, “There will be appearances by dozens of additional Housewives with stops in Orange County, Beverly Hills, Atlanta, Miami, and New York City, from across the cities and eras, joining familiar faces in both emotional and unexpected ways as new relationships and dynamics unfold along the journey.”

The exact date of the show’s premiere has not been announced yet, just that it will start later this year.

