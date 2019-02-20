Neighbors upset they say developer is trying to move 1800s cemetery

ATLANTA - Neighbors are upset after they say a developer began removing a cemetery dating back to the 1800s.
The burial ground has been on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Bolton Road for hundreds of years.
Channel 2's Rikki Klaus was in southwest Atlanta, where neighbors starting noticing crews putting ribbons on the trees for removal. They say headstones were also moved from their original locations.
Neighbors alerted the city, who stopped work at the site.
Neighbors alerted the city, who stopped work at the site.
