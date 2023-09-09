Neighbors say they’re living in a ‘war zone’ after dozens of shots fired at DeKalb apartments

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in DeKalb County are looking for the people who fired dozens of shots at an apartment complex.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at the apartment complex on Fairington Road in Stonecrest on Friday.

Neighbors told her that people are shooting back and forth from building to building and people and cars are being caught in the crossfire.

Fernandes saw glass on the ground from windows being shot out, cars with bullet holes and holes in nearly every window on one building.

Witnesses described what happened as a war zone.

They were all too afraid to talk to Fernandes on camera because they fear for their lives in their own homes. They say some of the shooters live in the complex.

Neighbors say this has been going on since July.

The most recent shooting incident came on Thursday night at 11 p.m.

Police say one person was shot several times, but is expected to survive.

Another person told Fernandes he was shot three weeks ago while he was sitting in his apartment doing laundry.

One neighbor said he’s putting his condo on the market because he can’t handle living in the community any longer.

