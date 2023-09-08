GBI still working to solve mystery after dog brings home dead baby’s foot

UNION COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is still seeking answers five years after a pet dog brought its owner the remains of an infant.

The baby’s foot was found by the dog in White Plains, Georgia, in 2018. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office quickly called in the GBI to try to identify the baby. The child’s foot was sent to the GBI Crime Laboratory in hopes of determining the child’s gender. The lab also extracted DNA.

Mary Chandler, special agent in charge of the GBI office in Milledgeville, said they are working to find out the name of the baby’s mother and to determine how the child died.

“We have looked into many different leads and avenues and sent a lot of things to our crime lab to check it for DNA testing to see if it matches to the DNA of other people who may have been related to this baby,” Chandler told the Union-Recorder.

Chandler said some of the people they would still like to interview are out of the country, which makes the search more difficult.

The case remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 706-453-3351 or the GBI Region 6 Office in Milledgeville at 478-445-4173.

