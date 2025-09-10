Neighbors say they still feel safe after man shot, killed by police outside Four Seasons hotel

ATLANTA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating after police shot and killed an armed man outside a luxury hotel in midtown Atlanta.

Investigators told Channel 2’s Michael Seiden that this began with a call about an armed man in the lobby of the Four Seasons Hotel.

“I don’t know why he was there, but it could happen in any building,” said Beau Rytalley, who lives in the residential part of the hotel.

Investigators said Atlanta police shot and killed an armed man after he refused to drop his gun outside the hotel early Wednesday morning.

“So, this morning, Zone 5 received a call at approximately 12:48 a.m. of a white male in the lobby of the Four Seasons Hotel brandishing his firearm,” Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Prenzinna Spann said.

When officers arrived at the hotel, they found the man walking toward the parking garage. Investigators say they ordered him to drop his gun, but he refused to listen, so they shot and killed him.

“My first question was did they know whether he was at the hotel or not, and they said no, they thought it was somebody who would just come off the street,” Rytalley said.

Rytalley said he was getting ready to fall asleep when he heard the commotion.

He said it reminded him of the chaos that unfolded last October when police say one of his former neighbors, Jay Berger, started spraying bullets from his balcony before he was taken into custody following an hours-long SWAT standoff.

“That was a bit scary for me because he was one floor up and didn’t know what was happening at the time,” Rytalley said.

As authorities continue their investigation, residents, like Rytalley, told Seiden that they still feel safe.

“The security at this building is so wonderful, I had a feeling they would handle it,” Rytalley said.

At this point, investigators haven’t identified the suspect.

