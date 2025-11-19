Neighbors reported gas smell hours before building explosion. Here’s what we’re learning

ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News learned late Wednesday afternoon that an apartment building explosion may have been caused by someone stealing copper from inside the vacant building.

An open flame then sparked the blast.

Neighbors who survived the explosion told Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes they want to know why they were told to go back to their homes when clearly it wasn’t safe to do so.

“The building shook, and then after that, you just hear the sirens. So, I was thinking maybe it was like a car crash,” neighbor Brittany Hamner said.

Even though no one died in the explosion and only one person is recovering from injuries, multiple neighbors told Channel 2 Action News that they could have died on Tuesday night because someone told them it was safe to go back in the building after they called police and fire to report a gas smell.

TRENDING STORIES:

Fernandes spent the day on Wednesday working to find out who that was.

First, she on the Secretary of State’s website and found that the property was listed as being owned by Southeast Realty Partners, LLC.

Fernandes then went by their Atlanta offices and found out they no longer rent the space.

At the apartment rental office, a spokesperson said the explosion happened when someone tried to steal copper from the building using an open flame.

Neighbors want to know why they were told to go back into their homes if the gas was that dangerous.

Fernandes contacted Atlanta Fire and Rescue, asking what the protocol and procedure are when they get a gas call. They didn’t answer her question and instead sent her to a news release on social media that just said the explosion is under investigation.

Next, she called and emailed Atlanta Gas Light to find out their protocol for a situation like this. Fernandes got an answer

We are still working to get the answers to all of these and will not stop until we find out who told neighbors to go back into this building and why.

©2025 Cox Media Group