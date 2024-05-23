Neighbors, businesses react to reopening of Cheshire Bridge Road

ATLANTA — After delays and months of detours drivers and businesses along Cheshire Bridge Road are finally celebrating.

The road in northeast Atlanta is now back open after repairs to the bridge which was damaged by fire in December 2023.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach was in northeast Atlanta, talking to neighbors and businesses in the area on Thursday.

The original timeline of the reopening was supposed to be April 1.

That got pushed back to the end of May and last night the city said the bridge is safe again and re-opened all lanes.

Businesses on Cheshire Bridge have taken hit after hit. The latest fire under the bridge impacted shopping centers, restaurants, and salons.

Soap Hand Car Wash lost a couple hundred thousand dollars of revenue throughout the busy spring months and hopes the cars and customers come back.

“Haven’t noticed it this morning, but hopefully we do and everybody comes down and everybody’s open and picked back up,” Assistant Manager Matthew Bohannon said.

Neighbor Susan Slemenda didn’t know the road re-opened late Wednesday. the detour went right down her street.

Drivers can now use Cheshire Bridge again, just in time for the busy Memorial Day weekend.

“For the holiday it will be great, not so much traffic on our street,” Slemenda said.

