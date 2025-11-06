Neighbor questions decision to chase after multicar crash injures 4, traps trooper in cruiser

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were seriously injured after a police chase led to a multiple-car crash.

Neighbors say it was so violent it shook their homes.

Annie Hicks told Channel 2’s Tom Jones that she heard a loud crash outside her home on Redan Road around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

“I got up and looked out the window, and I saw a car lying over in that guy’s yard,” Hicks said, pointing to her neighbor’s house. “And the car landed right in his driveway, bottom up.”

Hicks said the car had crashed and was on its roof in her neighbor’s yard.

“And then I saw some blue lights. And I said they must have been chasing,” Hicks told Jones.

And that’s exactly what happened.

Channel 2 Action News was on scene right after the crash. The Georgia State Patrol said it started when they tried to stop a stolen Kia K4 on South Indian Creek Road.

They said the driver refused to stop, and a chase began. Troopers say the Kia then went into oncoming traffic on Redan Road and crashed into a Nissan.

Troopers say one of their cars then hit the Nissan as well.

“The guy was pinned in, but they finally got him out,” Hicks said.

Troopers say the stolen Kia then hit three other cars.

The driver was trapped in the Kia, but firefighters got him out. Troopers said they found a stolen firearm on the driver.

Hicks said the collision was so loud that many of her neighbors came to see what was going on.

“People came from all around in the neighborhood because some people say ... it shook their house,” Hicks said.

The driver of the Nissan came back to the scene but told Jones that he’s too distraught to do an interview right now.

He said troopers should not have been chasing on the narrow road, putting him and his friend’s lives in danger.

Four people were taken to the hospital. Two were seriously injured, and the other two had minor cuts and bruises.

