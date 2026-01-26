Need to move a shark? Who better to call than the Georgia Aquarium

ATLANTA — In case you ever need to move a shark, the Georgia Aquarium has some things to help.

The aquarium was one of four that helped move two sand tiger sharks from the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher to the Graveyard of the Atlantic Museum in Hatteras, North Carolina, along the Outer Banks.

The Georgia Aquarium provided a mobile aquarium to help transport the male and female sharks, weighing in at 165 and 282, respectively.

The sharks have spent more than a decade at the NCAFF and will now have more space for them to thrive at the Graveyard of the Atlantic in its Living Shipwreck habitat.

“The transport of these two special sharks was amazing to watch,” said Joanna Zazzali, NCAFF director. “We are grateful for the excellent preparation and planning from everyone on the team to execute the transport as flawlessly as possible and especially appreciate the assist from our friends at the Georgia Aquarium.”

The sharks are commonly found around North Carolina shipwrecks, the NCAFF said. The NC aquarium also has a special focus on protecting sand tiger sharks.

