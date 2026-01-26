Fewer flight cancellations Monday at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

ATLANTA — After more than 1,000 flights were canceled for the winter storm on Sunday, the cancellations are off to a slower start at the world’s busiest airport on Monday.

There have been 192 cancellations and 43 delays for flights into and out of the Atlanta airport as of 3:30 a.m., according to Flight Aware.

Most of the flights impacted again are Delta Air Lines with the company’s headquarters here in Atlanta. Delta officials say they slowly resumed flights Sunday night, but the below-freezing temps overnight at some airports, including Atlanta, will impact some flights on Monday morning.

Travel waivers remain available for customers to adjust plans at no additional cost.

