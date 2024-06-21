Nearly 71 million people expected to travel 4th of July week, AAA reports record-setting numbers

The holiday is approaching and that means more travelers, and this year we will see record-setting numbers.

According to a report from the American Automobile Association, nearly 71 million people are expected to travel over the July 4th week.

AAA said this year’s extended Independence Day forecast exceeds the pre-pandemic numbers.

AAA projects 70.9 million travelers will head 50 miles or more from home over the Independence Day holiday travel period.

The association looked at the entire July 4th week, plus the Saturday before and the Sunday after the holiday and it found that 2024′s projected number of travelers for that time is a 5% increase compared to 2023 and a 8% increase over 2019.

Paula Twidale, Senior Vice President of AAA Travel, said they’re anticipating this July 4th week to be the busiest ever.

“With summer vacations in full swing and the flexibility of remote work, more Americans are taking extended trips around Independence Day,” said Twidale. “We anticipate this July 4th week will be the busiest ever with an additional 5.7 million people traveling compared to 2019.”

Out of the travel numbers, AAA projects a record 60.6 million people will travel by car for Independence Day. That’s an additional 2.8 million travelers compared to last year and in 2019 when the number was 55.3 million.

Gas prices are lower than last year when the national average was $3.53. Pump prices will likely continue going down leading up to the holiday.

The number of air travelers is also expected to set a new record.

AAA projects 5.74 million people will fly to their July 4th destinations, which is an increase of nearly 7% compared to last year and a 12% increase over 2019. AAA booking data shows domestic airfare is 2% cheaper this Independence Day week compared to the previous year.

The average price for a domestic roundtrip ticket is $800.

AAA recommends arriving 2 hours early, reserving parking ahead of time, and traveling with carry-on luggage versus checked bags to save time and money.

More than 4.6 million people are expected to travel by other modes of transportation, including buses, cruises, and trains.

INRIX, a provider of transportation data and insights, says the worst times to travel by car before and on July 4th are between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Drivers should hit the road in the morning, and travelers returning on Monday, July 8 should avoid rush hour traffic in the morning and afternoon.

Bob Pishue, transportation analyst at INRIX, said drivers may experience the worst traffic on Wednesday, July 3.

“Drivers in large metro areas can expect the worst traffic delays on Wednesday, July 3rd, as they leave town, and Sunday, July 7th, as they return,” said Pishue. “Road trips over the holiday week could take up to 67% longer than normal. Travelers should monitor 511 services, local news stations, and traffic apps for up-to-the-minute road conditions.”

Best and Worst Times to Travel by Car, according to AAA:

Date Worst Travel Time Best Travel Time

Monday, Jul 1 Minimal Traffic Impact Expected

Tuesday, Jul 2, 2:00 – 6:00 PM After 7:00 PM

Wednesday, Jul 3, 2:00 – 7:00 PM Before Noon

Thursday, Jul 4, 2:00 – 7:00 PM Before Noon

Friday, Jul 5, 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM Before 10:00 AM

Saturday, Jul 6, 10:30 AM – 2:30 PM Before 10:00 AM

Sunday, Jul 7, 2:00 – 8:00 PM Before 11:00 AM

Monday, Jul 8, 1:00 – 5:00 PM After 7:00 PM

Source: INRIX

