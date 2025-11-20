MUST Ministries featured on ‘Good Morning America’ as part of ‘GMA Strong’

MARIETTA, Ga. — Between inflation and the government shutdown, many Georgia families are struggling to put food on the table.

Channel 2’s Fred Blankenship and “Good Morning America” teamed up on Thursday to show how our viewers are helping to get food to our neighbors in need this Thanksgiving.

“GMA Strong” featured MUST Ministries in Marietta on Thursday, one of the more than 770 food pantries in Georgia benefiting from your generosity.

WSB-TV viewers have donated $185,000 -- enough for 550,000 meals -- for Georgia families in need.

“There is something that touches the soul about seeing another American help another American, especially on, you know, Thanksgiving,” ABC News Senior National Correspondent Steve Osunsami said.

Blankenship caught up with senior Elizabeth Orr-Bell as she picked up turkey and all the fixings for her Thanksgiving dinner from MUST Ministries.

“I’m getting all these groceries, it’s probably gonna be about $100 and I ain’t have to pay nothing, so I’m grateful,” Orr-Bell said.

She was affected by the delay in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program funding.

MUST Ministries said many seniors like Orr-Bell rely on food pantries to meet their needs.

“The need is that people are hungry. The need that so many people do not have enough nutrition in their lives,” MUST Ministries CEO Ike Reighard said.

Orr-Bell said she feels blessed and plans to share the food she received with her family and community.

“We share meals. So, it just means the world to us,” Orr-Bell said.

After our coverage this morning, a long-time Channel 2 viewer made a $25,000 donation to MUST Ministries.

They did not want to be identified but were moved to help families this holiday season.

