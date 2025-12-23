Musician Ciara announces big donation to help hungry Atlanta families

ATLANTA — Ciara Wilson, the singer, actress and former Atlanta resident, announced a major donation to help local families in need.

On Tuesday, Ciara announced a $500,000 donation from her Why Not You Foundation to help families in Atlanta facing food insecurity.

Her foundation was started alongside her husband, New York Giants Quarterback Russell Wilson.

“My hope is that the gift of nourishment and food security will empower more youth and families across Atlanta to reach for their dreams and lead each day with a ‘why not you’ attitude,” the singer said at an event with Mayor Andre Dickens and other city leaders.

Ciara, a Riverdale High School graduate, made the donation to help the Atlanta Community Foodbank and Southwest Atlanta Cares.

