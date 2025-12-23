Gov., First Lady Kemp visit Georgia National Guard troops in Washington

WASHINGTON — Before Christmas, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp visited members of the state’s national guard in Washington.

Members of the Georgia Guard were deployed to the nation’s capital in August in response to an executive order from Pres. Donald Trump declaring a crime emergency in the District of Columbia.

The Kemps were accompanied in Washington by Insurance Commissioner John King, a former Major General, Labor Commissioner Bárbara Rivera Holmes and Adjutant General of the Georgia Guard, Major General Dwayne Wilson.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The Georgia leaders spent several hours with troops at the DC Armory, according to a statement from the governor’s office, where they thanked the Georgia troops for their service.

“Marty and I are always inspired by the brave men and women of the Georgia Guard who put service above self, and we want to thank these patriotic troops for all they’re doing to secure our nation’s capital,” Kemp said in a statement. “As families gather to celebrate Christmas and the New Year, our thoughts and prayers will be with these servicemembers - and those throughout the world - who won’t be with their loved ones for the holidays because they’re keeping our nation and allies safe.”

Kemp mobilized troops from Georgia to go to Washington in September after Trump’s executive order was signed.

The governor’s office said the Georgia Guard has a long history of working with partners at local, state and federal levels to respond to emergencies both in Georgia and across the U.S., as well as around the world.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group