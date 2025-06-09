Musical created in Atlanta is the toast of Broadway and the Tony Awards

ATLANTA — Chris Moses says he’ll never forget how he felt. It was 5 years ago.

“To think back to 2020, and to realize where we are today, I never would have dreamt this,” Moses said.

He’s the Artistic Director at Midtown Atlanta’s Alliance Theatre.

In January of 2020, “Maybe Happy Ending” opened at the Alliance. It was a new musical created in Atlanta and was off to a great start.

But then COVID hit, and the theatre went dark.

Fast forward to today.

“Oh my gosh! My feet have not touched the ground since last night,” Moses said.

That’s when the production won six Tony Awards on Sunday in New York City.

The show opened on Broadway in November and is still packing the house. It’s the story of a pair of robots, and what it means to fall in love.

The hottest show in “The Big Apple” was produced in Atlanta, and Chris Moses can’t stop smiling.

“To be able to produce something that starts here and goes to Broadway is such a rare gift. For that to then go on and win six Tony Awards, including best musical, is unheard of in our tenure here at the Alliance,” Moses said.

A North American tour for “Maybe Happy Ending” is planned for next year.

