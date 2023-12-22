Murder suspect out on bond arrested again after traffic stop near Georgia State Capitol

ATLANTA — A murder suspect out on bond is facing new charges after police say he fled during a traffic stop near the Georgia State Capitol.

Jeremiah Andrew Johnson, 19, was arrested Thursday and booked into the Fulton County jail on multiple charges.

According to an arrest report shared with Channel 2′s Michael Seiden, Johnson faces charges of Driving- Fleeing Or Attempting To Elude A Police Officer, and Possession Of a Firearm Or Knife During the Commission Of Or Attempt To Commit Certain Felonies.

An arrest affidavit states that troopers stopped Johnson for speeding near I-20 and the Georgia State Capitol.

Investigators say he fled from the scene and was later located in a parking lot off Lambert Drive on Buckhead.

Surveillance video obtained by Channel 2 Action News show three people standing outside Johnson’s white Dodge when all of a sudden, it’s surrounded by state troopers.

When one of the troopers steps out of his vehicle, surveillance shows Johnson speed away. He turned left out of the parking lot, but it was a dead end.

Investigators told Channel 2 Action News that he tried to run and was eventually Tased before he was taken into custody.

When authorities searched his vehicle, they said they recovered marijuana and a stolen handgun out of Dekalb County.

Court records show that Johnson was charged in the 2020 murder of Javeon Billings. Police say the two had met up to exchange guns when bullets started flying.

It’s unclear why Johnson was granted a bond. Channel 2 Action News tried to answer that question but because of the holiday, officials were not available.

