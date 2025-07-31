Multiple people injured as Delta flight diverts to Minneapolis after ‘significant turbulence’

Multiple people were injured during a Delta flight that had to make an emergency landing in Minneapolis on Wednesday night.
According to a spokesperson for Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, flight DL56, flying from Salt Lake City to Amsterdam, diverted to Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport after the flight encountered significant turbulence during the flight.
The flight, which contained 275 passengers and 13 crew members, arrived in Minneapolis shortly before 8 p.m. C.T.
The plane, an Airbus A330-900, landed safely at the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport and medical crews met the flight when it landed to evaluate customers and crew.
Twenty-five people who were on board were taken to the hospital for evaluation and care.
There is no word on the extent of any of the injuries.
