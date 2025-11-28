Motorcyclist dies in overnight Thanksgiving crash in Atlanta

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a deadly accident involving a motorcycle and a car.

The crash happened on Thanksgiving night on Metropolitan Parkway, where officers found a Ford Fusion and a motorcycle had collided.

Police said when they got to the scene, they found the 35-year-old man who was driving the motorcycle unresponsive.

Medical personnel got to the scene and pronounced him dead.

The driver of the Ford Fusion was not significantly injured and had remained at the scene to speak with police.

A preliminary investigation of the incident indicates that the Ford Fusion was driving northbound on Metropolitan Parkway SW when it stopped to turn into a driveway, police said.

The motorcycle was going southbound and hit the Ford Fusion.

Accident Investigations Unit officers went to the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Neither driver was identified by police.

