Cyberattack paralyzes Georgia’s real estate industry, broker says

ATLANTA — Home buyers and sellers are facing delays in real estate transactions following a cyberattack on the state authority that manages and oversees real estate records for the state.

“We’ve had 15 closings in our office this week. It’s a cascading effect. People are being affected all across the state of Georgia right now,” real estate broker Maja Sly said.

The Georgia Superior Court Clerks’ Cooperative Authority said on Tuesday it is restricting access to its website and related services, “Due to a credible and ongoing cybersecurity threat.”

It did not say whether any information was taken. However, a ransomware group called Devman claimed it was behind the hack and had stolen 500 gigabytes of data.

“What they’re after is a way to extort the agency or company they have attacked into paying a ransom, in order to keep them from releasing the information they have,” cybersecurity expert Willis McDonald said.

McDonald told Channel 2’s Tom Regan that it is unlikely credit card information was stolen, but it’s possible the hackers got driver’s license information, and possibly Social Security numbers.

“Some of the worst of it would be bank account information in these transactions. It comes down to - are they going to pay the attackers, or are they going to negotiate, or do they just chalk this up to as the cost of doing business,” McDonald said.

Real estate brokers say the attack is preventing them from getting access to key documents needed to close transactions, like home titles.

If a home sale is delayed, the buyers could lose the guaranteed interest on a home loan. And it’s not just buyers and sellers affected, but thousands of professionals who play a part in the transaction process, including closing attorneys.

“They’re basically being held hostage right now. There’s a ransom, I’m sure. But they haven’t given any indication when this is going to be over. It couldn’t have happened at a worse time. We have compressed deadlines and timelines for the holidays. And shorter work weeks,” Sly said.

The GSCCCA issued a statement saying in part: “We are committed to ensuring that our systems will be operational as soon as possible.”

