Mother, 7 puppies among 32 dogs rescued from deplorable conditions at north GA property

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Humane Society says it recently rescued 32 dogs from deplorable conditions, including a female dog named Roo and her seven puppies.

The Humane Society said the dogs were “trapped in filth, scared, and facing unimaginable neglect” when they were found at a north Georgia property.

The agency said it is limited in what it can share about the rescue because the Georgia Department of Agriculture is still investigating the incident.

“(Roo) had nothing — no clean water, no safe place to rest — just her instincts and the will to keep her babies alive,” the agency said about the mother and puppies.

The Humane Society is asking for some help to cover Roo and her puppies’ recovery needs.

“When you give today, your gift will be 3X matched to support our Animal Protection Unit as they work to save the next Roo,” the agency said.

