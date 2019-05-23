Mother, 4-year-old child injured when stairwell collapses at apartment complex

ATLANTA - A mother and child were taken to the hospital after part of a walkway collapsed Thursday afternoon. It happened at an apartment complex on Parkway Drive in northeast Atlanta.
Channel 2's Lauren Pozen learned the mother and her 4-year-old child were on the second-story landing of the staircase when it caved in, sending them crashing to the ground below.
This is what the mother and her child fell through. They were taken to the hospital. Witness tell me it sounded like a construction boulder. Loud. They didn’t know what was going on until they saw the mother and her child on the ground. pic.twitter.com/Zraunx1Pva— Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) May 23, 2019
Both the mother and child were seriously injured. The 4-year-old is now undergoing surgery.
This is little Erickeyanna. Her Grandmother told me she is in surgery now. The stairwell where she lives collapsed. She and her mom fell two stories down pic.twitter.com/6gep6oeAIH— Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) May 23, 2019
We're talking with the grandmother and witnesses about what happened for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
