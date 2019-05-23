  • Mother, 4-year-old child injured when stairwell collapses at apartment complex

    ATLANTA - A mother and child were taken to the hospital after part of a walkway collapsed Thursday afternoon. It happened at an apartment complex on Parkway Drive in northeast Atlanta.

    Channel 2's Lauren Pozen learned the mother and her 4-year-old child were on the second-story landing of the staircase when it caved in, sending them crashing to the ground below.

    Both the mother and child were seriously injured. The 4-year-old is now undergoing surgery.

