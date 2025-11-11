Morehouse School of Medicine launches 16-week clinical training course

ATLANTA — Morehouse School of Medicine (MSM) has launched the Agile Clinical Trials (ACT) Clinical Research Training Program, a 16-week certificate course starting January 5, 2026, aimed at preparing clinical research professionals for work in underserved communities.

“Through the Agile Clinical Trials Training Program, we are cultivating a workforce that reflects the communities we serve and equipping trainees with the tools to make research more accessible, inclusive and impactful,” Dr. Julia Liu, Professor of Medicine and Chief of the Division of Gastroenterology at Morehouse School of Medicine, said in a statement.

Officials said the program, which is fully funded, will select 12 trainees, including advanced practice providers, research coordinators, and recent college graduates, to participate in its inaugural cohort.

Participants will earn Collaborative Institutional Training Initiative certification in Good Clinical Practice and Agile Clinical Trials.

The ACT Training Program is offered at no cost to participants, providing reimbursement for select participation expenses directly related to the program.

Through comprehensive learning modules, participants will develop expertise in ethical research practices, patient recruitment, data management, and audit preparation.

Trainees will receive mentorship and career preparation by working alongside experienced Morehouse School of Medicine researchers and clinicians dedicated to advancing health outcomes through representative clinical trials.

According to Morehouse School of Medicine, the program’s graduates will be job-ready for entry-level Clinical Research Coordinator roles, with demonstrated skills in participant recruitment, documentation, and site operations.

The ACT Training Program welcomes applications from nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and graduates with degrees in Biology, Public Health or Biomedical Sciences.

The program seeks individuals passionate about advancing health access optimization and contributing to the field of clinical research.

The deadline to apply is Nov. 20.

Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis until all seats are filled. Interested candidates can learn more and apply at msm.edu.

With the launch of the ACT Training Program, Morehouse School of Medicine said it aims to enhance the representation and effectiveness of clinical trials in underserved communities, ensuring that medical breakthroughs reach all populations.

