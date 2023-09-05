Morehouse College remembers former roommates killed in Labor Day crash

ATLANTA, Ga. — The Morehouse College community is mourning the loss of two of their own.

Hugh Douglas and Christion Files Jr., both of whom were set to graduate in 2025, were killed in a “devastating” car accident on Labor Day.

Students are remembering their classmates

Georgia State Patrol said the former roommates tried to pass another car in a curve off Church Street in East Point at a high rate of speed when the car left the road.

Files’ car hit two power poles and overturned. Both Files and Douglas died at the scene.

