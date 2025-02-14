Morehouse College to break ground on new buildings for first time in over 20 years

ATLANTA — Morehouse College, celebrating its 158th anniversary on Friday, plans to make another kind of history by breaking ground on a new phase of construction.

It’s the first time the institution will be starting new construction in more than 20 years.

According to Morehouse officials, the Campus of the Future Launch and Groundbreaking Ceremony will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday.

Morehouse College President Dr. David A. Thomas is expected to make a special announcement about funding for new construction on the college’s main campus.

Additionally, the college will be building a new campus residence, with a goal of helping modernize the historic campus.

More plans for the future of the main campus will also be shared at the event.

Currently, officials say “Morehouse is in the midst of fundraising for a new Campus Center that will provide a dynamic hub for innovation, collaboration, and community. It will be a 58,000-square-foot facility where students, faculty, and alumni can come together to forge new ideas and lasting connections.”

It’s part of their Campus of the Future program, which is a $500 million “Making Men of Consequence” Campaign, launched in 2022.

The campaign focuses on driving investment in scholarships, academic innovations, athletics, faculty research and retention, as well as campus improvements, has already raised $320 million.

