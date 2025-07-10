More people contracted measles so far this year than any time in the last 30 years, CDC says

ATLANTA — More people have contracted measles in the US so far this year than in any year in the last three decades.

New data from Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows 1,288 infections this year through 38 states, including Georgia.

By comparison, the US recorded 285 measles infections during all of 2024.

The largest outbreak this year is in Texas.

More than 90 percent of people who got sick were not vaccinated, and three people died.

Channel 2’s Linda Stouffer spoke with Dr. Andrew Thornton from Wellstar Hospital.

“Are we at risk of contracting measles when we’re traveling?” she asked.

“Absolutely. Travel always poses specific risk because of the number of people that you are in contact with,” Thornton responded. “Airborne particles from the measles virus remain in the air for two hours after a person has been in that area. So you could potentially contract measles by being in a space that the person who had measles is no longer in.”

Thornton said the measles vaccine is the best protection against contracting the virus.

