MomoCon breaks attendance record for visitors, donates $10,000 to charity

ATLANTA — MomoCon 2026 is officially finished and event organizers said the final tally showed the convention had hit a record for their unique visitors.

Over the four-day Memorial Day weekend event, MomoCon had 67,277 people attend, from cosplayers to gamers to celebrities and even more.

The multi-genre convention celebrated its 21st year in Atlanta and said the attendance showed it’s one of the fastest growing “all age” conventions in the United States.

For 2027, MomoCon organizers said they’re looking to expand and are already working to get the 22nd year planned out.

As part of the 2026 community outreach efforts for MomoCon, the organization donated $10,000 to Silence the Shame, a non-profit focused on empowering and education communities on mental health and wellness, while reducing the stigma surrounding it.

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Additionally, MomoCon worked with 14 Atlanta area nonprofits to help 1,400 kids who may not have been able to attend get in.

MomoCon organizers said they worked with non-profits Scouting America, Horizons Atlanta,the New Media Education Foundation of Georgia, Christian City Children’s Village, ReImagine ATL, Focus, Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta, Kids Video Connection, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Atlanta, Lekotek, the DeKalb Entertainment Commission, the Georgia Department of Human Services, Wellroot Children’s Services and the YMCA to provide the tickets.

In terms of impact, MomoCon staff said the convention was expected to account for about $43 million in the metro Atlanta economy between hotels, restaurants, venues and local businesses, according to the Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureau.

To learn more about MomoCon’s history in Atlanta or see what guests you might have missed, head online here.

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