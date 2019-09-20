Mom accused of chasing teens with bat, attacking 15-year-old at son's bus stop

ATLANTA - A mother is accused of chasing two teens with a bat at her son's bus stop and attacking one of them, police say.
Police say Tiara Jones got involved in a fight between her son and two other Grady High School teens after the boys exchanged threatening messages on Instagram.
Police said Jones first chased the two 15-year-old boys at their bus stop after school, then attacked one at the bus stop the next morning while encouraging her son to join in the fight.
Jones has since been arrested and charged with simple battery and making terroristic threats.
Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes spoke to police, who said they are still looking for Jones' son, Dashun McDonald, who they say pulled a gun at one point.
Tiara Jones is now charged w/simple battery & making terroristic threats after witnesses reported her chasing two 15 y/o boys with bats. Police say, the next day - she showed up to the bus stop & attacked the same kid. You have to see this video at 5 on Ch2 pic.twitter.com/11kmUqjdNC— Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) September 20, 2019
We'll show you parts of the shocking video of the mom attacking the teens, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
