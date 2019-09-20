  • Mom accused of chasing teens with bat, attacking 15-year-old at son's bus stop

    By: Tyisha Fernandes

    ATLANTA - A mother is accused of chasing two teens with a bat at her son's bus stop and attacking one of them, police say.

    Police say Tiara Jones got involved in a fight between her son and two other Grady High School teens after the boys exchanged threatening messages on Instagram.

    Police said Jones first chased the two 15-year-old boys at their bus stop after school, then attacked one at the bus stop the next morning while encouraging her son to join in the fight.

    Jones has since been arrested and charged with simple battery and making terroristic threats. 

    Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes spoke to police, who said they are still looking for Jones' son, Dashun McDonald, who they say pulled a gun at one point. 

