MISSING: Atlanta man with autism, diabetes vanishes the morning after Thanksgiving

ATLANTA — Authorities are searching for a man who disappeared last week.

Atlanta police said they are looking for 54-year-old Russel Rodney F. Rainey, who was last seen at 10 a.m. on Nov. 24 on Wilson Mill Road SW.

Rainey is 5 foot 8 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue Nike hoodie, blue jeans and gray/white tennis shoes.

Authorities added that Rainey is a person with diabetes who has been diagnosed with autism.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

