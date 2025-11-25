Midtown restaurant provides meals for students on school lunch program during Thanksgiving break

ATLANTA — During the Thanksgiving holiday week, many students in the metro area who rely on the school lunch program will not have access to their usual meals.

To address this, Teneshia Murray-Butler, owner of T’s Brunch Bar in Midtown, is offering free meals to these students.

Berndt Petersen reported from Midtown Atlanta for Channel 2 Action News at 5:00.

Murray-Butler is inviting students who are part of the school lunch program to dine in at her restaurant throughout the metro area during the holiday week. The initiative aims to ensure that students do not go hungry while school is out.

“Some kids—they only have one meal during school. Their free lunch. I didn’t want them to have the whole week out of school with nothing to eat,” said Teneshia Murray-Butler, owner of T’s Brunch Bar. “I want to make sure they get ‘full.’ Make sure they’re taken care of while they’re out of school. I don’t want them to lack anything,” she added.

High school senior Chris Peterson expressed his gratitude for the meals, saying, “You know, everything going on in the world right now—this is good.” Peterson appreciates the gesture, noting, “She’s giving back to the kids. I think It’s just a blessing.” highlighting the community impact of Murray-Butler’s initiative.

With this initiative, Teneshia Murray-Butler is ensuring that students in need have access to meals during the Thanksgiving break, providing a sense of security and care for the community.

