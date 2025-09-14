Midtown Atlanta’s 10th Street closed for weeks for sewer repairs

ATLANTA — Sewer repairs will lead to lane closures on 10th Street NE and Piedmont Avenue NE in Atlanta, starting September 15, with full closures beginning September 17.

The Department of Watershed Management is conducting these repairs to remove and replace existing sewer mains, addressing defects and increasing the sewer system’s capacity.

The work will take place from Peachtree Street NE to just east of Myrtle Street NE on 10th Street, and from 10th Street NE to 961 Piedmont Avenue on Piedmont Avenue.

Preparations will begin on September 15, with intermittent lane closures, while full lane closures will be in place starting September 17 and will remain around the clock.

The repairs are scheduled to be completed by mid to late October, weather permitting, with work occurring Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Traffic control measures, including signage, will guide motorists safely around the work zone, and residents and businesses will maintain access to essential services.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution, follow posted detours, and avoid the area if possible, as alternative parking will be required for vehicles typically parked on the street.

Detours will include reducing westbound travel lanes on 10th Street NE to one lane and maintaining one eastbound travel lane, except for a block between Juniper Street NE and Piedmont Avenue NE, where eastbound traffic will be detoured at Juniper Street NE.

