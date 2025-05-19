Midtown Atlanta business owners say they’re struggling because of construction

ATLANTA — Some business owners in Midtown say they’re struggling ever since a construction project got underway nearby.

The 1072 West Peachtree project, located at the corner of 12th and W. Peachtree St. NW, has led to intermittent street closures.

Some business owners say foot traffic and vehicle traffic have decreased significantly since the construction began.

Tajuansar Diallo, owner of Soak and Polish, says the construction has impacted not only her salon’s ambience but also her bottom line.

“To have staff you can’t pay—it hurts. And I’ve never had that problem in the seven years I’ve been here,” explained Diallo.

Erica Williams, the owner of Boozie Smoothies, echoed similar sentiments Sunday afternoon.

“If it wasn’t for DoorDash or Uber Eats, we wouldn’t even be surviving right now,” said Williams.

Residents who live along the street, like James Turner, say the decrease in foot traffic has been positive for them.

“No one comes over here at all anymore, so I like it. Especially these businesses over here—they probably get zero traffic. But me living here, I don’t mind it at all,” explained Turner.

The construction project, which is being developed by the Rockefeller Group and built by Turner Construction, is expected to be completed by the spring of 2026, according to the Rockefeller Group website.

Turner Construction Company shared the following statement in response to construction concerns:

“We believe that how we build is just as important as what we build. We care deeply about the communities we work in and want our neighbors to be safe and successful. On this project, one business owner approached us to share concerns that construction activity impacted her business. We met with her directly to understand her concerns and offered meaningful support, including assistance with marketing her business and connecting her with business development resources. While she has not taken us up on these offers, we remain open and ready to help.

We maintain regular communication with surrounding property management teams and continue to proactively take steps to minimize construction-related disruptions. This is the only business that has come forward to us with concerns.

Turner has proudly been part of the Atlanta community for over 50 years, and we remain deeply committed to maintaining a lasting presence here for generations to come—listening, supporting, and working together to strengthen the communities we help build.”

RADCO, the real estate firm that owns the building where Boozie Smoothies and Soak and Polish rent space, echoed similar sentiments:

“The construction company has been very communicative about potential disruptions, which we pass on to our residential and commercial tenants. Construction is not fun for anyone, but it’s part of living and working in the city. Once the project is finished, there will be even more potential customers for our commercial tenants’ businesses.”

Diallo informed Channel 2‘s Brittany Kleinpeter on Sunday evening that she will be closing her doors by the end of the month and relocating to a different area. You can find more information on how to support her here.

