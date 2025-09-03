Michael Thurmond wants the state to do away with taxes on tips and overtime

ATLANTA — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Michael Thurmond has proposed eliminating the state income tax on tips and overtime in Georgia, a move that echoes a part of former President Donald Trump’s tax plan.

Thurmond, who previously served as the state labor commissioner and DeKalb County CEO, believes that exempting tips and overtime from state income tax could return approximately $400 million to the public over five years.

“The men and women who are out there working hard pulling overtime, hustling to earn tips, they ought to be able to keep their money and more of it,” Thurmond said in an exclusive interview with Channel 2’s Richard Elliot.

Thurmond’s proposal is reminiscent of a similar provision in Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” which aimed to eliminate federal taxes on tips and overtime.

While Thurmond opposes the broader bill, he supports this specific aspect of it.

Some state Republicans are advocating for the complete elimination of the state income tax, though this idea faces opposition due to the potential $16 billion shortfall it could create in the state budget.

Thurmond views his proposal as a balanced approach that avoids such drastic measures.

“It avoids what I call the nuclear option, which is imploding the state income tax, but at the same time, it responds to the hue and cry of Georgians struggling to make ends meet,” Thurmond said.

When contacted for comment, the campaign of State Sen. Jason Esteves, another Democratic candidate for governor, had no response. Other Democratic candidates also did not provide comments.

Thurmond’s proposal aims to provide financial relief to workers who rely on tips and overtime, positioning it as a pragmatic solution amid broader debates on state tax policy.

