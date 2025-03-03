Metro women get the ultimate Oscars experience -- and Channel 2 was there to show you

LOS ANGELES — For Hollywood’s biggest night, the Oscars awards ceremony, Channel 2′s Fred Blankenship got to attend the glitzy evening with some of the movie industry’s biggest names and two metro Atlanta women.

“I am in the building y’all, yes! I’m in the building!” Covington resident Lillian Shipmon said, sharing her enthusiasm at the event on Sunday night. She got to spend Oscars evening with Blankenship, her daughter, and all of the Hollywood stars she could handle.

Shipmon had trouble holding back her emotions while in Hollywood, and Channel 2 was there to show the powerful reason why.

“Getting to see my brother, I hadn’t seen him in five years, spending time with my daughter,” Shipmon said. “This is just so amazing, thank you so much, I really appreciate it.”

Shipmon got to spend a weekend stargazing and getting the royal treatment, all before getting to be at the Oscars afterparty live with Kelly Rippa and Mark Consuelos of Live with Kelly and Mark.

And the show did not disappoint.

In addition to celebrities, family reunions and an all-glamour show, a bring down the house performance by Atlanta’s Lil’ John and Steve Aoki brought the hype level up.

Kelly and Mark told Channel 2 Action News after the ceremonies that it’s the biggest event of the year, but it’s not just for fun.

“It’s a ton of work, I’m not going to lie, it’s a ton of work for all of us, particularly our producers,” Rippa said. “They work all night, they haven’t slept yet, they’ve not slept yet.”

But Rippa and Consuelos love their fans and they had fun sharing the moment, including with Shipmon.

“Hi! You are so sweet! Come on in here, we’re gonna take a picture,” Rippa said on Sunday night, bringing Shipmon in for a photo with her and co-host Consuelos.

