Metro Atlantans trapped in Caribbean after U.S. takes action against Venezuela, capturing president

ATLANTA — The weekend’s events in Venezuela left some metro Atlanta travelers stuck overseas.

The FAA closed the airspace in the Caribbean after the bombings.

Flights were moving again on Monday. Channel 2’s Audrey Washington spoke with a couple stranded in St. Maarten, still trying to get home.

That couple told her the earliest they can fly back to metro Atlanta is Wednesday.

Lizz Kuhn and Alex Hait said they didn’t know their vacation to St. Maarten would last this long.

“We are making the best of it,” Hait said.

The two are among the thousands of travelers who had their flights abruptly canceled after the Caribbean airspace closed.

“We saw our flight was canceled. Did not know it was due to the United States’ issue with Venezuela,” Kuhn told Washington.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump announced the U.S. hit Venezuela with a “large-scale strike and captured President Nicolas Maduro and his wife.”

Delta Air Lines started cancellations in compliance with the FAA airspace closures.

“This is the beginning of the path to liberty, to freedom, and the prosperity of our country,” said Marcial Marquez, who heads Casa Venezuela Atlanta.

Trump announced the U.S. would temporarily run the country.

Marquez said he’s hopeful the country’s current vice president will lead responsibly.

“The proper transition is very important,” Marquez said.

Right now, the airspace is back open, and planes are arriving and departing for the Caribbean.

As for Kuhn and Hait, they’re booked on a Wednesday Delta flight back to metro Atlanta.

In a statement, Delta wrote in part: “Travelers are encouraged to continue monitoring their flight status through the Fly Delta app or on Delta.com. Teams are closely monitoring the situation.”

“There’s a lot of costs involved. The extra room, the car, the food,” Hait said.

Delta issued a travel waiver for impacted customers.

As for Kuhn and Hait, they own a law firm and have to handle their cases while stranded in the Caribbean.

