Rappers T-Pain, GloRilla to be honored with Broadcast Music award

LOS ANGELES — Grammy Award-winning artist T-Pain and multi-platinum artist GloRilla will both be honored at the 2025 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards in Los Angeles on Aug. 28.

T-Pain will receive the prestigious BMI President’s Award for his influential career in music, while GloRilla will be recognized with the BMI Impact Award for her groundbreaking contributions to hip-hop.

Both T-Pain and GloRilla have homes in the metro Atlanta area.

“T-Pain’s creative vision and unwavering commitment to pushing musical boundaries continue to resonate with multiple generations of fans around the world. We’re thrilled to be able to celebrate his contributions to the industry by honoring him with the BMI President’s Award,” Catherine Brewton, Vice President, Creative, Atlanta, said in a statement.

The BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards announcement said the company will also celebrate the top R&B/Hip-Hop songs, songwriters, producers, and publishers from the past year.

The 35 most-performed R&B/Hip-Hop songs from BMI’s extensive repertoire will also be highlighted, according to the company.

T-Pain, known for his pioneering use of Auto-Tune, has sold over 50 million singles and accumulated billions of streams.

His career also includes 10 number-one hits on Billboard’s Hot 100 and numerous accolades, including two Grammy Awards and 28 BMI Awards.

GloRilla gained prominence with her breakout single “FNF (Let’s Go)” in 2022, leading to a successful partnership with Yo Gotti’s CMG record label.

GloRilla’s debut album ‘GLORIOUS’ achieved significant commercial success, earning her recognition with multiple awards and nominations, including Grammy nominations for Best Rap Performance.

“This year’s Impact Award recipient GloRilla’s bold voice and fearless creativity is currently shaping and inspiring the future of hip-hop, making her the perfect choice for this honor,” Brewton added.

