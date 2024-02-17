Metro Atlanta police departments team up with Hyundai to provide free software updates to owners

ATLANTA — Criminals stole nearly 2,000 Hyundai and Kias in the city of Atlanta, just in the last year.

The Atlanta Police Department said stolen cars lead to more crimes. Channel 2′s Wendy Corona explains how they are offering a solution.

A social media craze exposed a glitch in Hyundai and Kia software and criminals in Atlanta took notice.

In 2023 thieves stole nearly 1,800 Kias and Hyundais and 200 of those had guns left inside at the time.

“These vehicles are being stolen for crimes of opportunity. They are being used to commit more crimes,” said APD Sgt. Andrew Fincher.

Atlanta police say they recovered 93% of the cars stolen last year. During that time the department handed out free steering wheel locks.

A temporary remedy to the issue.

Departments across the metro area did the same. Channel 2 Action News was there as MARTA, DeKalb County police and East Point police handed out the locks to its residents.

But, access to the new software is not easy for many, even though it’s free.

There’s no Hyundai dealership within the Atlanta city limits. That’s part of the reason why the Atlanta Police Department is partnering with Hyundai and the Greenbriar Mall in southwest Atlanta.

“Guests’ experiences start well before they walk through our front doors,” Ariel Jones of Greenbriar Mall said.

Software installations will happen in the old Macy’s parking lot, and it’s free.

Police say they need the community to step up, show up and help prevent crime.

“If you own a Hyundai come out to Greenbriar. If you know someone who owns a Hyundai tell them to come out to Greenbriar,” APD Commander Antonio Clay said.

“We don’t want to just catch them. We want to prevent it from happening,” Fincher said.

The event runs through Sunday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Again, there’s no appointment needed and no cost.

