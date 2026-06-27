Metro Atlanta outdoor venues prepare for weekend heat

ATLANTA — As a heat wave settles over the southeast this weekend, some of metro Atlanta’s busiest outdoor destinations are adding extra measures to help visitors stay safe.

Despite the forecast, many people told Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter they still plan to spend time outside.

“It’s good to be outside. Get some vitamin D. Socialize. Man, it’s good to be outside,” Beltline visitor Robert Jones said.

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From FIFA Fan Fest at Centennial Olympic Park to Zoo Atlanta, the Beltline and Piedmont Park, organizers are preparing for extreme heat, high humidity and large crowds.

“Listen, the Atlanta heat is no joke,” said Atilla Meijs, executive producer of FIFA Fan Fest Atlanta.

At FIFA Fan Fest, organizers have added several heat safety measures, including water refill stations, shaded areas and cooling spaces. Guests are also allowed to bring handheld fans, and organizers are displaying heat safety reminders on the venue’s large video screens throughout the day.

“We constantly put messages on the screen. We want to make sure (that people know) the heat can suddenly be upon you,” Meijs said.

Zoo Atlanta said it prepares year-round for extreme temperatures by offering guests water refill stations, misting fans and shaded areas. Animal care teams also monitor the animals throughout the day to help keep them safe during hot weather.

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For people heading to the Atlanta Beltline, officials recommend visiting during the cooler morning hours, taking frequent breaks and staying hydrated.

“We like to keep the walks down to a minimum. I used to take her an hour-plus walk in the evening time, now it’s 40 minutes,” resident Brett Kole said.

At Piedmont Park, visitors are encouraged to take advantage of shaded areas, drink plenty of water and cool off at the Legacy Fountain Splash Pad.

“Definitely going to be putting on sunscreen for sure. Getting burnt is my worst fear,” said Jazcuilyn Garcia.

Health officials also urge anyone spending several hours outdoors to watch for signs of heat exhaustion, including dizziness, nausea, excessive sweating and feeling faint. If symptoms develop, move into shade or air conditioning immediately and drink water.

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