2 ‘armed, dangerous’ murder suspects may be hiding in Atlanta; $5,000 reward offered

ATLANTA — The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office and Rome Police Department say two men wanted for murder might be hiding in Atlanta.

According to the sheriff’s office, the murder suspects are tied to separate crimes.

Both men are considered armed and dangerous. If anyone from the public sees them, they are urged to call 911 and not to approach them.

Anyone with information about either suspects’ whereabouts is asked to contact Floyd County Deputy Chris Bowerman at 706-252-0876.

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Officials said Chancelor Lamar Crawford is wanted for shooting and killing Chancellore Jabez Donaldson at a Family Dollar in Rome on April 19 and is charges from the Rome Police Department for:

Murder

Aggravated Assault

Aggravated Battery

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Failure to Appear for an Obstruction Arraignment on September 4, 2025

Probation Violation (Original Charges: Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Battery, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony)

According to law enforcement, the other suspect, Treveonsay Tre’jion Burge is wanted for shooting and killing Adam Taylor Hernandez on Oct. 21, 2025 and is facing charges from the Rome Police Department for:

Murder

Aggravated Assault

Aggravated Battery

The Rome Police Department said the U.S. Marshals Service SE Regional Fugitive Task Force is offering $5,000 rewards for each case.

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