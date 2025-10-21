Teenager found shot to death in the middle of the road in Rome

ROME, Ga. — A young man in Rome was found dead in the middle of the road on Tuesday morning.

Police say they were called to Woodcreek Way where they found an 18-year-old lying in the street with a gunshot wound just before 5:30 a.m.

Investigators have identified the victim as Adam Hernandez.

Police are still searching for answers as to how Hernandez was shot and ended up in the street.

There is no word on possible suspects or motives.

