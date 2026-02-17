Atlanta

Metro Atlanta mourns Rev. Jesse Jackson

By Tom Jones, WSB-TV
ATLANTA — People in the metro area are mourning the death of civil rights icon Rev. Jesse Jackson. His family says he died at the age of 84.

Jackson touched so many lives here in the Atlanta area. He helped organize the civil rights movement with Martin Luther King Jr. and other icons, and he had a Rainbow Push Coalition office here.

Jackson also made his way around the city, dining out and helping young politicians get their start.

“Jesse used to be upstairs, and he would come into the restaurant,” Kenley Waller, the owner of Kenley’s Catering and Restaurant, told Channel 2’s Tom Jones.

Waller says Jackson loved coming to his business. He has several pictures of Jackson on his walls.

“Yeah, he used to love our friend chicken,” Waller said.

Loved it so much, Jackson wouldn’t wait for workers to serve him.

“I told him just go on to the back and fix your own food,” he said.

Waller said Jackson leaves behind an incredible legacy.

“He was such a good guy, and if he could help you, he would help you,” Waller said.

Clark Dean remembers Jackson coming to Harvard University when he was a student back in the 90s and speaking about affirmative action. He says he didn’t agree with all of Jackson’s politics, but respected his passion for what he believed in.

“He’s an important figure in American history, and he believed deeply in the things he did,” Dean said.

Jackson was a well-known icon in the civil rights movement, but so many politicians say his run for president and his beliefs in them helped them get elected.

“Jesse Jackson was an international celebrity who came to my little, small town and helped a candidate that no one knew,” Michael Thurmond said. Thurmond has won several offices over the years.

He says before that, he lost his first two races. He thought about ending his pursuit of politics. Thurmond says Jackson arrived in Athens and convinced him not to give up.

Thurmond says Jackson’s message of hope and belief in self resonated with him.

“‘If your mind can conceive it, your heart will believe it, then your hands can achieve it.’ I still remember to this day,” Thurmond recalled as one of Jackson’s mantras.

Former State Representative Tyrone Brooks was Jackson’s Georgia campaign chairman when Jackson ran for president in 1984.

He says Jackson’s legacy is profound and he deserves much more credit than he gets for helping people all over the world.

