Rev. Jesse Jackson dies at 84

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Rev. Jesse Jackson, a civil rights icon and two-time former presidential candidate, has died.

Jackson’s family confirmed his death in a statement posted on his website and social media accounts on Tuesday. He was 84.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Civil Rights leader and founder of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, the Honorable Reverend Jesse Louis Jackson, Sr. He died peacefully on Tuesday morning, surrounded by his family. His unwavering commitment to justice, equality, and human rights helped shape a global movement for freedom and dignity. A tireless change agent, he elevated the voices of the voiceless—from his Presidential campaigns in the 1980s to mobilizing millions to register to vote—leaving an indelible mark on history.”

Jackson rose to national prominence during the 1960s as a protégé of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Jackson participated in many of the civil rights movement’s landmark moments, including the March on Washington in 1963, where King delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” speech, and the Selma to Montgomery marches in Alabama in 1965.

Jackson was with King when his mentor was assassinated in Memphis. King and Jackson went to Memphis on that fateful trip to show their support for the city’s striking sanitation workers.

The reverend later became the first major Black candidate for the presidency, seeking the Democratic Party’s nomination in 1984 and 1988. The 1988 Democratic National Convention was held in Atlanta.

Jackson is survived by his wife, Jacqueline; their children — Santita, Jesse Jr., Jonathan, Yusef, Jacqueline; daughter Ashley Jackson, and grandchildren.

“Our father was a servant leader — not only to our family, but to the oppressed, the voiceless, and the overlooked around the world,” said the Jackson family. “We shared him with the world, and in return, the world became part of our extended family. His unwavering belief in justice, equality, and love uplifted millions, and we ask you to honor his memory by continuing the fight for the values he lived by.”

