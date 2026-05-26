Metro Atlanta city names new police chief months after previous chief’s resignation

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — The City of College Park announced Tuesday that a new police chief was taking over at the city’s police department.

Chief Sharis McCrary was chosen to be the new College Park Chief roughly five months after former chief Connie Rogers resigned in December.

McCrary’s selection was shared with city officials on Monday at a city council meeting.

According to city officials, McCrary has decades of law enforcement experience, having first commissioned as a police officer in July 2001.

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In the time since, McCrary has had a “career defined by operational excellence, resilience and service.” The city said she’s served in multiple elite divisions, including SWAT, Criminal Investigations, Patrol, Traffic and Community Oriented Policing units.

According to College Park, McCrary’s “leadership style has earned widespread respect throughout the department and community alike, characterized by authenticity, accessibility, patience, fortitude, and fierce advocacy for others.”

An Atlanta native, McCrary has had a long connection to College Park after spending her youth in programs at the Conley Recreation and Cultural Arts Center.

“Chief McCrary’s experience, integrity, and deep roots in our community make her exceptionally qualified to lead the College Park Police Department into the future,” College Park City Manager Michael Hicks said in a statement. “Her commitment to public safety and community partnership reflects the values and vision of our city.”

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