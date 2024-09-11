Metro Atlanta area city named among top 10 places to retire for 2024

ATLANTA — A new study focused on where the best places to live when you’re done working shows a metro Atlanta area city is in the top 10.

Out of more than 180 locations, only three Georgia cities made it onto WalletHub’s list of best and worst places to retire, and only one city made it into the higher rankings.

That city was Atlanta, where WalletHub said affordability, activities, quality of life and health care pushed the state capital into the top 10 cities to retire for 2024.

Atlanta rounded out the top 10, and another Georgia city doesn’t appear on the list until Augusta at No. 138 and Columbus at No. 155.

“It’s important to choose wisely when picking where to retire, as many retirees are on a fixed income. As a result, the best cities for retired people are those that minimize taxes and expenses, as well as have good opportunities for retirees to continue paid work for extra income, if they choose to do so,” WalletHub analyst Chip Lup said.

Lupo said it was also important to choose cities with access to high-quality health care and “plenty of enjoyable activities” for those retiring or about to retire.

Here’s a look at the full top 10, according to WalletHub’s retirement rankings:

Orlando, Fla. Miami, Fla. Minneapolis, Minn. Tampa, Fla. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Scottsdale, Ariz. Cincinnati, Ohio St. Petersburg, Fla. Casper, Wy. Atlanta, Ga.

