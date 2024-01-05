Members of Atlanta’s Jewish community to take precious cargo to Israel

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Cheryl Dorchinsky will carry a piece of precious cargo with her on an upcoming journey to the Middle East.

“That box is priceless to us,” Dorchinsky said.

Dorchinsky and some of her friends are taking the box to Rambam Hospital in northern Israel.

“When I spoke to them the other day, this is going to their underground hospital. Sadly, with all the bombing they need an underground hospital,” Dorchinsky told Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen.

Dorchinsky is the founder of the Atlanta Israel Coalition. They wanted to send a gift of encouragement to the hospital, so they painted a mural. It’s called “Hope, Love, Faith, and Courage.”

They’re also taking pictures drawn by local schoolchildren for the soldiers.

“It’s really uplifting to see something so small bring so much joy,” coalition member Tovah Shraga told Channel 2 Action News.

Dorchinsky said they could ship the mural to Israel, but there’s no guarantee it would get to the hospital during a time of war. So, even at the risk of their own safety, they are taking it there themselves.

“It’s really heartbreaking. That box really is open love. That’s what we’re making every effort to give,” Dorchinsky said.

Dorchinsky and other coalition members are flying out next week.

