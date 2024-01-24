Mellow Mushroom launching new concept restaurant along the BeltLine

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Mellow Mushroom is testing out a new type of restaurant in the Grant Park neighborhood.
The pizza chain with 160 locations across the country is opening another this summer along Boulevard and the BeltLine’s Southside Trail.
The new 3,400-square-foot model restaurant will feature counter service ordering, new technology and even new menu items.
It will also feature two outdoor, BeltLine-facing patios.
This lines up with the pizza chain’s 50th anniversary which happens this year, as well as the first new location in Atlanta since 2019.
The new Mellow Mushroom will anchor The Boulevard at Grant Park, a new “lively, upscale apartment community.”
There is no official timeline for the opening of the restaurant.
